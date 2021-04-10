Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Multifaceted teen artist Katerina Lecourezos released her powerful music video for "Tears of Silence." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Lately, I have been very sad about what's going on in the world, so I felt compelled to turn my feelings into art," Katerina remarked. "I hope it inspires you to learn more and get involved in bringing attention to this important cause." Her vocals are controlled and resonant. The song's gripping music video was directed by Effie Engberg for ME Talent Consulting and co-directed by Anthony Moore (who filmed and edited the clip). By the end of this compelling music video, viewers will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it deserves to be experienced for its rawness and honesty. The music video for "Tears of Silence" garners two thumbs up. "Tears of Silence" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Katerina Lecourezos and her artistry, check out her Katerina Lecourezos Katerina Lecourezos The meaningful song is a stirring ballad with a neat orchestral arrangement to it, and it stands out lyrically, sonically, and vocally. It raises awareness on the sensitive subject matter of human trafficking. Xander McColley served as the composer and it was recorded at Summit Audio Recording in Florida."Lately, I have been very sad about what's going on in the world, so I felt compelled to turn my feelings into art," Katerina remarked. "I hope it inspires you to learn more and get involved in bringing attention to this important cause."Her vocals are controlled and resonant. The song's gripping music video was directed by Effie Engberg for ME Talent Consulting and co-directed by Anthony Moore (who filmed and edited the clip).By the end of this compelling music video, viewers will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it deserves to be experienced for its rawness and honesty. The music video for "Tears of Silence" garners two thumbs up."Tears of Silence" is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Katerina Lecourezos and her artistry, check out her IMDb page Facebook page , and follow her on Instagram More about Katerina, tears of silence, Music, Video Katerina tears of silence Music Video