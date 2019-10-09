Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Kasey Lansdale released her latest country single "Ghost" on Friday, October 4. Digital Journal has the scoop. She recently did an event with Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin and magician Jonathan Levit. In addition, Lansdale's collaboration with her father and brother, "The Companion," was adapted to the fourth episode of the television remake of Shudder Channel's Creepshow, by Walking Dead producer, Greg Nicotero, which will premiere on Thursday, October 17th. "Ghost" is available on The country radio airwaves ought to take a chance with Kasey Lansdale's "Ghost." It is catchy and it garners an A rating. To learn more about singer-songwriter "Ghost" allows her rich, crystalline vocals, as well as her sassy style, to shine, where the listener can recall the early musical work of Reba McEntire in the '80s. In this song, Lansdale sings about being haunted by the memories of a former flame.She recently did an event with Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin and magician Jonathan Levit.In addition, Lansdale's collaboration with her father and brother, "The Companion," was adapted to the fourth episode of the television remake of Shudder Channel's Creepshow, by Walking Dead producer, Greg Nicotero, which will premiere on Thursday, October 17th."Ghost" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . It is the perfect country song to listen to just in time for this year's Halloween festivities.The country radio airwaves ought to take a chance with Kasey Lansdale's "Ghost." It is catchy and it garners an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Kasey Lansdale and her music, check out her official Facebook page and her official website More about Kasey Lansdale, Ghost, Single, Country Kasey Lansdale Ghost Single Country