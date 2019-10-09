"Ghost" allows her rich, crystalline vocals, as well as her sassy style, to shine, where the listener can recall the early musical work of Reba McEntire
in the '80s. In this song, Lansdale sings about being haunted by the memories of a former flame.
She recently did an event with Game of Thrones
creator George R. R. Martin and magician Jonathan Levit.
In addition, Lansdale's collaboration with her father and brother, "The Companion," was adapted to the fourth episode of the television remake of Shudder Channel's Creepshow
, by Walking Dead
producer, Greg Nicotero, which will premiere on Thursday, October 17th.
"Ghost" is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
. It is the perfect country song to listen to just in time for this year's Halloween festivities.
The country radio airwaves ought to take a chance with Kasey Lansdale's "Ghost." It is catchy and it garners an A rating.
