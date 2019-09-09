Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country sensation Kalsey Kulyk released her self-titled debut country album on August 30 via Anthem Entertainment. "Bad Liar" is sassy and nonchalant, and it is followed by the noteworthy ballad "Not All Angels Can Fly," which features her pristine voice. The seven-track CD closes with the bluesy "Low Times in High Heels" and with the nostalgic acoustic ballad "More Time," where she leaves her audience yearning for more. Kulyk's album is available on The Verdict Overall, Kalsey Kulyk's self-titled new album is a breath of fresh air. There is a lot of variety on this studio effort, and there is something in it for every country music fan and listener. Kulyk's vocals are soothing, controlled and crystalline. This girl is going places. Her breakthrough country album garners an A rating. To learn more about Kalsey Kulyk and her latest studio offering, check out her Her album opens with "Roll With It," where her rich, lilting vocals are reminiscent of country queen Miranda Lambert . It is followed by a gorgeous ballad "Love Somebody," as well as "Damn You Love," where the listener can recall 90's country star Pam Tillis meets Ashley Monroe, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment."Bad Liar" is sassy and nonchalant, and it is followed by the noteworthy ballad "Not All Angels Can Fly," which features her pristine voice. The seven-track CD closes with the bluesy "Low Times in High Heels" and with the nostalgic acoustic ballad "More Time," where she leaves her audience yearning for more.Kulyk's album is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Kalsey Kulyk's self-titled new album is a breath of fresh air. There is a lot of variety on this studio effort, and there is something in it for every country music fan and listener. Kulyk's vocals are soothing, controlled and crystalline. This girl is going places. Her breakthrough country album garners an A rating.To learn more about Kalsey Kulyk and her latest studio offering, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Kalsey Kulyk, Country, Album Kalsey Kulyk Country Album