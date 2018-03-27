Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On March 26, Grammy-winning songstress k.d. lang performed a sold-out show at the historic Beacon Theatre in the heart of New York City. After "Season of Hollow Soul," she continued with "Outside Myself" and "Tears of Love's Recall," where she displayed her wide range as a recording artist. Her entire band was gifted, and comprised of exceptional musicians in their own right. She interacted well with the crowd, and commanded the stage the entire night. She closed with her signature song, the Grammy-winning "Constant Craving," which was sheer vocal perfection. This bravura performance went on to earn her a lengthy standing ovation from the Beacon Theatre audience. The control she maintains over her voice (and her ability to fluctuate between low and high notes back and forth with equal ease) is utterly fantastic. lang also covered such songs as "Helpless" by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and "Help Me" by fellow Canadian artist Joni Mitchell, and she managed to make both of these tunes her own. Just when one thought that lang could not possibly outdo herself after "Constant Craving," she proved everybody wrong again, with her spell-binding version of "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen, which was equal in excellence and brilliance to the rendition she performed at the Winter Olympic Games, back in 2010. Not only did she do "Hallelujah" justice, but she embodied this song wholeheartedly. The Verdict Overall, k.d. lang put on an outstanding live show at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City. Her vocals were heavenly, resonant and ethereal, and they will certainly stand the test of time. lang proved that she possesses one of the greatest female voices in contemporary music; moreover, lang is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age. She is one true song stylist, and vocally, she is in a league of her own. lang's show at Beacon Theatre in the "Big Apple" garnered an A+ rating. Read More: Earlier this year, Digital Journal chatted with As the Canadian vocalist waltzed onto the Beacon Theatre stage, she was barefoot, thus allowing her to "feel the music." lang was greeted with a very warm New York welcome, and went on to perform her entire Ingénue album in its entirety, as she celebrated the record's silver anniversary (25 years). lang was able to take her fans on a musical journey thanks to her crisp, crystalline vocals. She opened with "Save Me," and immediately broke into "The Mind of Love" and her Grammy-nominated "Miss Chatelaine," whose lyrics are pure poetry.After "Season of Hollow Soul," she continued with "Outside Myself" and "Tears of Love's Recall," where she displayed her wide range as a recording artist. Her entire band was gifted, and comprised of exceptional musicians in their own right. She interacted well with the crowd, and commanded the stage the entire night.She closed with her signature song, the Grammy-winning "Constant Craving," which was sheer vocal perfection. This bravura performance went on to earn her a lengthy standing ovation from the Beacon Theatre audience. The control she maintains over her voice (and her ability to fluctuate between low and high notes back and forth with equal ease) is utterly fantastic.lang also covered such songs as "Helpless" by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and "Help Me" by fellow Canadian artist Joni Mitchell, and she managed to make both of these tunes her own.Just when one thought that lang could not possibly outdo herself after "Constant Craving," she proved everybody wrong again, with her spell-binding version of "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen, which was equal in excellence and brilliance to the rendition she performed at the Winter Olympic Games, back in 2010. Not only did she do "Hallelujah" justice, but she embodied this song wholeheartedly.Overall, k.d. lang put on an outstanding live show at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City. Her vocals were heavenly, resonant and ethereal, and they will certainly stand the test of time. lang proved that she possesses one of the greatest female voices in contemporary music; moreover, lang is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age. She is one true song stylist, and vocally, she is in a league of her own. lang's show at Beacon Theatre in the "Big Apple" garnered an A+ rating.: Earlier this year, Digital Journal chatted with k.d. lang about her "Ingénue Redux" North American Tour and her Beacon Theatre show. More about kd lang, beacon theatre, New york, Canadian, Grammy kd lang beacon theatre New york Canadian Grammy