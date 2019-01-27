Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Justin Rhodes (of "America's Got Talent" fame) chatted with this journalist about his latest musical endeavors. On his latest plans, Rhodes said, "My only job right now is recording music. I am working on 16 projects in total. Seven or eight songs are covers, and I am working with a few producers from all over the world to get a few originals out this spring or this summer. I am hoping for a really good summer," he said. Rhodes also shared his insights on the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, which was a long time coming. "That is wonderful," he said. The America's Got Talent judges and audiences worldwide were moved by his piano-driven version of Avicii's "Wake Me Up." "I actually just re-listened and re-watched that video for the first time in about five years," he said. "That was the first cover I ever decided to do. I was just playing on the piano and I decided to put it on YouTube, and that's how everything started for me." On the loss of Swedish electronic superstar Avicii, Rhodes said, "It is so tragic and hurtful. We need more love, and Avicii brought so much love in his music," he said. Speaking of America's Got Talent, Rhodes noted that it is one of the most difficult shows to judge due to the variety of talent on there. "It is an insane show and I think they make it tough to judge on purpose," he said. "It is a beautifully-designed show." He listed Joss Stone as his dream female collaboration choice in the music business. "I think my voice would match well with Joss Stone. I would love to do something with her," he admitted. For Rhodes, the word success deals with "happiness and freedom." "Those are the two things that I want: pure happiness and pure freedom," he said. "Happiness is just a part of my life." Rhodes' cover version of "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran is available on Most recently, Rhodes covered Ed Sheeran's "Perfect," which he dedicated to his sister for her wedding. "I sang it at my sister's wedding for their first dance and I promised them a wedding video as a gift. I worked on it for months," he said, prior to acknowledging that it is a difficult song to undertake.On his latest plans, Rhodes said, "My only job right now is recording music. I am working on 16 projects in total. Seven or eight songs are covers, and I am working with a few producers from all over the world to get a few originals out this spring or this summer. I am hoping for a really good summer," he said.Rhodes also shared his insights on the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, which was a long time coming. "That is wonderful," he said.The America's Got Talent judges and audiences worldwide were moved by his piano-driven version of Avicii's "Wake Me Up." "I actually just re-listened and re-watched that video for the first time in about five years," he said. "That was the first cover I ever decided to do. I was just playing on the piano and I decided to put it on YouTube, and that's how everything started for me."On the loss of Swedish electronic superstar Avicii, Rhodes said, "It is so tragic and hurtful. We need more love, and Avicii brought so much love in his music," he said.Speaking of America's Got Talent, Rhodes noted that it is one of the most difficult shows to judge due to the variety of talent on there. "It is an insane show and I think they make it tough to judge on purpose," he said. "It is a beautifully-designed show."He listed Joss Stone as his dream female collaboration choice in the music business. "I think my voice would match well with Joss Stone. I would love to do something with her," he admitted.For Rhodes, the word success deals with "happiness and freedom." "Those are the two things that I want: pure happiness and pure freedom," he said. "Happiness is just a part of my life."Rhodes' cover version of "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran is available on iTunes and on Spotify More about Justin Rhodes, avicii, wake me up, America's Got Talent, Singersongwriter Justin Rhodes avicii wake me up America s Got Talent Singersongwriter