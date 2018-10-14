This new single was co-penned by Moore, Jeremy Stover, Paul Digiovanni, and Chase McGill, and it was subsequently co-produced by Stover and Scott Borchetta.
is able to convey a wide spectrum on this slow song, which really tugs at the heart. The Arkansas native is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. It is a track from his forthcoming fifth studio album, which will feature such musicians as Brent Mason on guitar, as well as Paul Franklin on pedal steel guitar.
, last month, on September 21, Moore donated $30,000 to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School Fund in Parkland, Florida, which was behalf of his crew and family members.
The Verdict
Overall, the new Justin Moore single "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" may be melancholic, but he sings it beautifully. It is one of those songs that will certainly make an impact on his fans and listeners, as he touches them on an emotional level. It garners five out of five stars.
