Review: Justin Moore powerful on 'The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country star Justin Moore released his new single "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" via his record label, The Valory Music Company.
This new single was co-penned by Moore, Jeremy Stover, Paul Digiovanni, and Chase McGill, and it was subsequently co-produced by Stover and Scott Borchetta.
Justin Moore is able to convey a wide spectrum on this slow song, which really tugs at the heart. The Arkansas native is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. It is a track from his forthcoming fifth studio album, which will feature such musicians as Brent Mason on guitar, as well as Paul Franklin on pedal steel guitar.
"The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
As Digital Journal reported, last month, on September 21, Moore donated $30,000 to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School Fund in Parkland, Florida, which was behalf of his crew and family members.
The Verdict
Overall, the new Justin Moore single "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" may be melancholic, but he sings it beautifully. It is one of those songs that will certainly make an impact on his fans and listeners, as he touches them on an emotional level. It garners five out of five stars.
To learn more about country sensation Justin Moore and his new single "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home," check out his official homepage.
