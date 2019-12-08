Email
article imageReview: Judy Collins releases amazing studio album 'Winter Stories' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Judy Collins shines on her new album "Winter Stories" with Norwegian artist Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line.
It opens with the stirring yet beautiful "Northwest Passage," where they do the late Stan Rogers justice, and it is followed by the mid-tempo and refreshing "Mountain Girl," and the haunting title track "Winter Stories."
Equally exquisite is her version of Joni Mitchell's "River" and "The Fallow Way," which stands out lyrically.
After an impressive cover of Jimmy Webb's "Highwayman," and it closes with "Frozen North" with Fjeld's harking voice, and it closes on a fitting note with the remarkable piano-laden "The Blizzard," where her voice is simply too good to be mortal.
Winter Stories is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Judy Collins' voice is pure as the driven snow on Winter Stories. Her vocals are controlled, crystalline and atmospheric. The way Collins that sings can instantly move her listeners to tears.
Fjeld and Chatham County Line lend their soaring harmonies and instrumentals on this project, which help elevate it to a higher level. This 11-track collection ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and its authenticity. It garners an A+ rating.
To learn more about Judy Collins and her Winter Stories album, check out her official website.
