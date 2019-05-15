Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 hours ago in Music Huntington - On May 14, acclaimed heavy metal group Judas Priest headlined The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, and their set was electrifying. Their concert at The Paramount featured many of the newer songs from their latest studio offering, the critically-acclaimed They kicked off their set with the upbeat "Necromancer," which featured intricate guitar work, and it was followed by two oldies but goodies "Heading Out to the Highway" and "The Sentinel," where they took their fans on a trip down memory lane to the early '80s. Equally remarkable was the newer tune "Spectre." Other gems from their new album, which resonated well live included "Traitors Gate" and "No Surrender." The metal anthem "All Guns Blazing" from the early '90s was sheer bliss. After "Hell Bent for Leather," they closed their memorable Paramount set with "Breaking the Law" and "Living After Midnight," where they left the metalheads thirsty for more. The only downside was that they didn't do "You've Got Another Thing Comin'," but hopefully they will perform that tune at a later show in the future. The Verdict Overall, Judas Priest was able to put on a high-octane live performance at The Paramount in Huntington, and they were able to rock hard. Halford and the band only get better with age and experience. It is evident that they belong in the Read More: Judas Priest lead singer Rob Halford chatted with This marked their first of two consecutive shows at this Long Island venue, over the course of two days (they are performing again tonight at The Paramount). Rob Halford and the group commanded the stage well, and they expressed their gratitude to their loyal fans.Their concert at The Paramount featured many of the newer songs from their latest studio offering, the critically-acclaimed Firepower They kicked off their set with the upbeat "Necromancer," which featured intricate guitar work, and it was followed by two oldies but goodies "Heading Out to the Highway" and "The Sentinel," where they took their fans on a trip down memory lane to the early '80s.Equally remarkable was the newer tune "Spectre." Other gems from their new album, which resonated well live included "Traitors Gate" and "No Surrender." The metal anthem "All Guns Blazing" from the early '90s was sheer bliss.After "Hell Bent for Leather," they closed their memorable Paramount set with "Breaking the Law" and "Living After Midnight," where they left the metalheads thirsty for more. The only downside was that they didn't do "You've Got Another Thing Comin'," but hopefully they will perform that tune at a later show in the future.Overall, Judas Priest was able to put on a high-octane live performance at The Paramount in Huntington, and they were able to rock hard. Halford and the band only get better with age and experience. It is evident that they belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame , as they have molded the heavy metal landscape into what it is today. For anybody who has any doubts, all they need to do is see a highlight reel of their show at The Paramount. Their vivacious show at The Paramount garnered an A rating.: Judas Priest lead singer Rob Halford chatted with Digital Journal about their 2019 North American tour and the digital transformation of the music business. More about Judas Priest, Heavy metal, Paramount, Huntington, Long island Judas Priest Heavy metal Paramount Huntington Long island