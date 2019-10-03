Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - Nick Reese, the lead singer from Joyous Wolf, chatted with Digital Journal about their new music and their upcoming show at the Beacon Theatre in New York. They will be playing the Beacon Theatre in New York on October 8 with Deep Purple. "This entire tour has been such an honor for us. It's really a privilege and something we take very seriously. We just go out there every night and do what we do best," he exclaimed. Regarding their music and songwriting inspirations, Reese said, "It can honestly be anything. From personal experiences to historical events, books, other works of art. It really just depends on what the song provokes." On being a band in this digital age, he said, "I feel like if anything it makes it easier to stay connected with your fans and followers. But we still feel like you have to go out there and physically meet them for it to be worth anything." For young and aspiring rockers and bands, he said, "Be yourselves. If you try and follow a trend you'll be dead in the water. Shut the door, cover up the windows, and write what sounds and feels good to you. F**k what anybody else thinks." He listed Maynard James Keenan of Tool and Billie Eilish as his dream collaboration choices. "That's honestly really hard to say on the spot. It's a toss-up between Billie Eilish and Maynard James Keenan," he said with a laugh. On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age, he said, "It's a step in the right direction but we have a long way to go. Progress is progress though." For Joyous Wolf fans, he said, "We love you. We can't do anything of this without you and we will be making more music for your ears very soon." To learn more about the band Joyous Wolf, check out their On their song, "Quiet Heart," he said, "It started off as most of our songs do as a jam during one of our writing sessions. Blake started playing the main progression, and the rest just fell together shortly after that."They will be playing the Beacon Theatre in New York on October 8 with Deep Purple. "This entire tour has been such an honor for us. It's really a privilege and something we take very seriously. We just go out there every night and do what we do best," he exclaimed.Regarding their music and songwriting inspirations, Reese said, "It can honestly be anything. From personal experiences to historical events, books, other works of art. It really just depends on what the song provokes."On being a band in this digital age, he said, "I feel like if anything it makes it easier to stay connected with your fans and followers. But we still feel like you have to go out there and physically meet them for it to be worth anything."For young and aspiring rockers and bands, he said, "Be yourselves. If you try and follow a trend you'll be dead in the water. Shut the door, cover up the windows, and write what sounds and feels good to you. F**k what anybody else thinks."He listed Maynard James Keenan of Tool and Billie Eilish as his dream collaboration choices. "That's honestly really hard to say on the spot. It's a toss-up between Billie Eilish and Maynard James Keenan," he said with a laugh.On the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act, which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age, he said, "It's a step in the right direction but we have a long way to go. Progress is progress though."For Joyous Wolf fans, he said, "We love you. We can't do anything of this without you and we will be making more music for your ears very soon."To learn more about the band Joyous Wolf, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Joyous Wolf, beacon theatre, Digital Age, quiet heart Joyous Wolf beacon theatre Digital Age quiet heart