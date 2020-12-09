Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music "Joy" is a pleasant and heartfelt holiday collection by Blue Aeris, which defies multiple genres of music. Digital Journal has the scoop. Joy opens with the upbeat and sassy "Reindeer Know How To Groove," which features the crisp, spitfire vocals of Peter Reckell Courtesy of Blue Aeris Moneymaker and Nick Granville delight in the expressive "Candy Cane Kiss." Kehan Miller's "How I Wish For Christmas" has a retro, timeless vibe to it, which will resonate well with fans of pop swing music. Lisa Tomlins executes a soothing vocal performance in "Memories of Christmas." Nick Granville displays his prowess on guitar on the ambient "In The Bleak Midwinter" instrumental. Rusty Halo pick up the pace with a high-octane and badass version of "Up On The Housetop." Kelly Moneymaker Photo courtesy of Kelly Moneymaker Moneymaker strips down "Jingle Bells" in a raw, acoustic fashion, which showcases her honey-rich vocals. Caii-Michelle is simply glorious in "I Love This Time of Year," and she is an open channel. The music just flows through Caii-Michelle in a way that is both divine and inspiring. The album closes on a fitting note with "Let The New Year Begin," where the listener can recall Gladys Knight & the Pips, and they leave their audience yearning for more. The album Joy is available on digital service providers by Peter Reckell Blue Aeris The Verdict Overall, Joy is indeed a joyous and heartwarming album that is well-crafted and quite nostalgic. Every artist and band brings something distinct to the table. It is highly eclectic and it garners an A rating. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Blue Aeris in the future. To learn more about Blue Aeris, check out their Blue Aeris release 'Joy' album Blue Aeris The album was co-produced by Kelly Moneymaker and Kehan Miller, and it was subsequently mixed by Nick Granville and Frank Rosato. The talented musicians on this project include Gregg Bissonette on drums, Darren Mathiassen on drums, Johnny Lawrence on bass, Herman Matthews on drums, Michael Mennell on bass, Gabriel Moses on guitar, Lance Philip on drums, and Nick Tipping on the bass.Joy opens with the upbeat and sassy "Reindeer Know How To Groove," which features the crisp, spitfire vocals of Kelly Moneymaker , and it is followed by the funky and nonchalant "Find Your Way" by rising artist Nikau Te Huki. Musical duo Elk shines on the ballad "Driving Up The Coast," which has a stirring vibe to it. Peter Reckell delivers in " Under The Mistletoe ," and it immediately breaks in the bluesy "Merry Christmas Babe."Moneymaker and Nick Granville delight in the expressive "Candy Cane Kiss." Kehan Miller's "How I Wish For Christmas" has a retro, timeless vibe to it, which will resonate well with fans of pop swing music. Lisa Tomlins executes a soothing vocal performance in "Memories of Christmas."Nick Granville displays his prowess on guitar on the ambient "In The Bleak Midwinter" instrumental. Rusty Halo pick up the pace with a high-octane and badass version of "Up On The Housetop."Moneymaker strips down "Jingle Bells" in a raw, acoustic fashion, which showcases her honey-rich vocals. Caii-Michelle is simply glorious in "I Love This Time of Year," and she is an open channel. The music just flows through Caii-Michelle in a way that is both divine and inspiring.The album closes on a fitting note with "Let The New Year Begin," where the listener can recall Gladys Knight & the Pips, and they leave their audience yearning for more.The album Joy is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Joy is indeed a joyous and heartwarming album that is well-crafted and quite nostalgic. Every artist and band brings something distinct to the table. It is highly eclectic and it garners an A rating. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Blue Aeris in the future.To learn more about Blue Aeris, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Blue Aeris, peter reckell, Kelly Moneymaker Blue Aeris peter reckell Kelly Moneymaker