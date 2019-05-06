Email
article imageReview: Jordyn Jones releases steamy music video for 'Think About U' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
Pop artist Jordyn Jones released her new music video for her single "Think About U" on May 3. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Jones' vocals on "Think About U" are breathy, crisp and sultry. This the first official single from her upcoming EP, which will be released in the summer of 2019. The tune has a catchy beat to it.
Her music video was directed by Emma Sydney Menzies, and Jones is not afraid to push the boundaries. Aside from a songstress and a recording artist, Jones is also an actress, dancer, and a model.
"Think About U" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Jordyn Jones delivers on her latest music video for "Think About U." She manages to keep her music unapologetic and fresh. Hopefully, this song is a harbinger that her forthcoming EP will be solid as well. This new video garners an A rating.
For more information on Jordyn Jones and "Think About U," follow her on Instagram.
Read More: Jordyn Jones chatted with Digital Journal in March of 2018, where she spoke about the original series Overnights, and the digital transformation of the entertainment business.
