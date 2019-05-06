Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music Pop artist Jordyn Jones released her new music video for her single "Think About U" on May 3. Digital Journal has the scoop. Her music video was directed by Emma Sydney Menzies, and Jones is not afraid to push the boundaries. Aside from a songstress and a recording artist, Jones is also an actress, dancer, and a model. "Think About U" is available on The Verdict Overall, For more information on Jordyn Jones and "Think About U," follow her on Read More: Jordyn Jones chatted with Jones' vocals on "Think About U" are breathy, crisp and sultry. This the first official single from her upcoming EP, which will be released in the summer of 2019. The tune has a catchy beat to it.Her music video was directed by Emma Sydney Menzies, and Jones is not afraid to push the boundaries. Aside from a songstress and a recording artist, Jones is also an actress, dancer, and a model."Think About U" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Jordyn Jones delivers on her latest music video for "Think About U." She manages to keep her music unapologetic and fresh. Hopefully, this song is a harbinger that her forthcoming EP will be solid as well. This new video garners an A rating.For more information on Jordyn Jones and "Think About U," follow her on Instagram : Jordyn Jones chatted with Digital Journal in March of 2018, where she spoke about the original series Overnights, and the digital transformation of the entertainment business. More about Jordyn Jones, Think About U, Artist, Video, Single Jordyn Jones Think About U Artist Video Single