Review: Jordan Rager releases refreshing country single 'The Wrong Ones'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Jordan Rager released his brand new single "The Wrong Ones" on November 15 via Riser House Records.
A native of Loganville, Georgia, Rager co-wrote this new single with fellow songwriters Michael Whitworth and Brent Anderson.
Rager allows his rich, baritone voice to shine on this tune, and it will resonate well with his fans, especially his male listeners. He is not afraid to be raw and honest, and his rumbling vocals are as resonant as ever.
"The Wrong Ones" by Jordan Rager is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music and on Spotify. It is one of his compelling songs to date and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about country sensation Jordan Rager and "The Wrong Ones," check out his official homepage and his Facebook page.
Read More: Country artist Jordan Rager premiered "Dirt in My Veins" exclusively on Digital Journal.
