Listen
By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Music
Rising country artist and TikTok star Jonah Prill released his highly-anticipated country single "Friday Night." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Prill allows his rich, baritone vocals to shine on this track, where the listener can recall such country artists as Granger Smith and Scotty McCreery; moreover, the song has infectious hooks. Ironically enough, he released it the Friday night of September 4, which adds to its appeal.
"Friday Night" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and on Google Play.
The Verdict
Overall, "Friday Night" by Jonah Prill is lighthearted, upbeat and a great deal of fun. There is something in it for everybody and it certainly provides an escape during these trying times that we are living in today. His breakthrough country single garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about Jonah Prill and his new single "Friday Night," follow him on Instagram and on TikTok.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jonah Prill about "Friday Night."
Jonah Prill s new single Friday Night
Jonah Prill's new single 'Friday Night'
official cover art for Jonah Prill's 'Friday Night' single
