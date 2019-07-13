Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On July 13, rising country artist Jon Langston warmed up the stage for country superstar Luke Bryan as part of his "Sunset Repeat" Tour. His set began with his new single "Now You Know" and "Right Girl Wrong Time." He tipped his hat to country duo Brooks & Dunn by incorporating "Play Something Country" with a medley of Tom Petty's rocking "I Won't Back Down," and the mash-up worked out really well. "Where are my country music fans tonight?" he shouted, and he introduced himself as "Jon Langston." Langston noted that for him, it is a "dream come true to be on this stage." "Thanks for coming early to see me," he said, and immediately broke into "Drinks." "Who's getting drunk with me tonight?" he asked. It was followed by the bluesy "When It Comes to Loving You," which showcased his rich, raspy vocals and was well-received. "Man, this is awesome," he admitted. "Thank you all so much," he added. He picked up the pace with the mid-tempo and catchy "Dance Tonight," and he had the fans singing along with him on "Prob'ly at a Bar." It was followed by this journalist's all-time favorite Jon Langston tune, the stunning country ballad "Forever Girl," which was filled with raw emotions. "Thank you for changing my life with that song," he expressed, effusively. Langston closed on a fitting note with the vivacious "All Eyes on Us," where he left his fans yearning for more. His music is available on The Verdict Overall, Jon Langston is poised for country superstardom. He has everything it takes to make it in the country music business: talent, quality songs, charm, and charisma. Also, being on the "Sunset Repeat" Tour is a match made in musical heaven. Langston's live opening set at Jones Beach garnered an A rating. To learn more about Jon Langston, check out his Read More: Jon Langston chatted with Langston shared the stage with country star Cole Swindell, as well as DJ Rock, who was spinning records in between sets. The stage had a backdrop with Langston's name on it, stating that he was "established in 1991," thus implying his birth year.His set began with his new single "Now You Know" and "Right Girl Wrong Time." He tipped his hat to country duo Brooks & Dunn by incorporating "Play Something Country" with a medley of Tom Petty's rocking "I Won't Back Down," and the mash-up worked out really well. "Where are my country music fans tonight?" he shouted, and he introduced himself as "Jon Langston."Langston noted that for him, it is a "dream come true to be on this stage." "Thanks for coming early to see me," he said, and immediately broke into "Drinks." "Who's getting drunk with me tonight?" he asked.It was followed by the bluesy "When It Comes to Loving You," which showcased his rich, raspy vocals and was well-received. "Man, this is awesome," he admitted. "Thank you all so much," he added.He picked up the pace with the mid-tempo and catchy "Dance Tonight," and he had the fans singing along with him on "Prob'ly at a Bar."It was followed by this journalist's all-time favorite Jon Langston tune, the stunning country ballad "Forever Girl," which was filled with raw emotions. "Thank you for changing my life with that song," he expressed, effusively.Langston closed on a fitting note with the vivacious "All Eyes on Us," where he left his fans yearning for more.His music is available on iTunes by clicking here Overall, Jon Langston is poised for country superstardom. He has everything it takes to make it in the country music business: talent, quality songs, charm, and charisma. Also, being on the "Sunset Repeat" Tour is a match made in musical heaven. Langston's live opening set at Jones Beach garnered an A rating.To learn more about Jon Langston, check out his official website : Jon Langston chatted with Digital Journal this past February about his country music career. More about Jon Langston, luke bryan, Jones Beach, cole swindell, sunset repeat Jon Langston luke bryan Jones Beach cole swindell sunset repeat Tour