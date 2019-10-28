Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Jon Langston released his brand new "Now You Know" EP on October 25. Digital Journal has the scoop. "When It Comes To Loving You" is a bluesy and sultry ballad, which showcases his versatility as a country recording artist. The infectious "Dial One Up" would make a solid choice for a future radio single. The EP closes with the heart-warming "Sunday Morning Heart," which displays his soft side, as well as "Cigarettes and Me." This past summer, as His Now You Know EP is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about country sensation Jon Langston and his new music, check out his All of the six tracks on this EP were written by Langston. It opens with the title track single "Now You Know," and it is followed by the mid-tempo yet catchy "Dance Tonight.""When It Comes To Loving You" is a bluesy and sultry ballad, which showcases his versatility as a country recording artist. The infectious "Dial One Up" would make a solid choice for a future radio single. The EP closes with the heart-warming "Sunday Morning Heart," which displays his soft side, as well as "Cigarettes and Me."This past summer, as Digital Journal reported , Langston toured with Cole Swindell and Luke Bryan on Bryan's headlining "Sunset Repeat" Tour.His Now You Know EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Jon Langston delivers on his new EP Now You Know. There is something in it for everybody. He showcases a great deal of charm and charisms on this eclectic EP. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about country sensation Jon Langston and his new music, check out his official website More about Jon Langston, Ep, Country, now you know Jon Langston Ep Country now you know