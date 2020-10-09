Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran artist John Pops Dennie released his soaring new album "I've Got Something to Say." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Long Black Cadlillac Train" is a sultry and bluesy ballad, where he showcases great control over his voice, and it immediately breaks into the nonchalant "Creole Lady." Equally noteworthy is the harking "Loving You Like Old Times." After the haunting "The Pendulum Swings," it closes with the liberating "Escape From Bull Run" and "Here We Are," which has a rock edge to it, and leaves fans wanting to hear more. The Verdict Overall, John Pops Dennie delivers on his latest studio offering I've Got Something to Say. This music effort is very versatile and it displays his strong storytelling abilities, where listeners can recall such iconic artists as the late John Prine meets Cat Stevens. This album garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. I've Got Something to Say by John Pops Dennie is available on such digital service providers as To learn more about John Pops Dennie and his new music, check out his This collection opens with the midtempo and refreshing "Rose Garden" and it is followed by the upbeat and funky title track "I've Got Something To Say" and he slows down the pace with the resonant "Adrift." His lyrics are pure poetry."Long Black Cadlillac Train" is a sultry and bluesy ballad, where he showcases great control over his voice, and it immediately breaks into the nonchalant "Creole Lady." Equally noteworthy is the harking "Loving You Like Old Times."After the haunting "The Pendulum Swings," it closes with the liberating "Escape From Bull Run" and "Here We Are," which has a rock edge to it, and leaves fans wanting to hear more.Overall, John Pops Dennie delivers on his latest studio offering I've Got Something to Say. This music effort is very versatile and it displays his strong storytelling abilities, where listeners can recall such iconic artists as the late John Prine meets Cat Stevens. This album garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.I've Got Something to Say by John Pops Dennie is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and Spotify To learn more about John Pops Dennie and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about John Pops Dennie, Ive Got Something To Say, Album, Artist John Pops Dennie Ive Got Something To... Album Artist