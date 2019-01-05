Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Port Washington - On January 5, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates (of Daryl Hall and John Oates) played an intimate solo show at The Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington on Long Island. He continued with more cuts from his latest studio offering, Arkansas, which included the ballad "Miss the Mississippi and You" and the mid-tempo "That'll Never Happen No More." He took his fans and listeners on a musical adventure via the tune "Arkansas," which is the title track of his latest studio effort. Equally remarkable was the bluesy and soulful "Pallet Soft and Low" yet again by the legendary Mississippi John Hurt. He picked up the pace with "Dig Back Deep." Of course, no John Oates show is complete with the inclusion of a few Daryl Hall and John Oates classics, especially their Grammy-nominated "Sara Smile," I Can't Go for That (No Can Do) (of their Private Eyes album), as well as the infectious "Maneater." Fan and attendee Dawn Andrew said, "Thank you to The Landmark on Main Street and to John Oates for transforming us from Long Island into a more setting that is reminiscent of The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Oates' interactive performance was the ultimate crowd pleaser." Michael Andrew, who is a ninth-grade student, remarked, "This concert was worth missing my bedtime for. John Oates was so good, and his musicians were so much fun. They were all great." Arkansas is available on The Verdict Overall, Oates kicked off his set on a spiritual note with "Lord Send Me," and he covered Emmett Miller's "Anytime," as well as Mississippi John Hurt's "Stack O Lee," which was sheer perfection. In this show, he was joined by The Good Road Band . He noted that the venue was built in 1908, and added that it is "fabulous" that Port Washington has it.He continued with more cuts from his latest studio offering, Arkansas, which included the ballad "Miss the Mississippi and You" and the mid-tempo "That'll Never Happen No More." He took his fans and listeners on a musical adventure via the tune "Arkansas," which is the title track of his latest studio effort.Equally remarkable was the bluesy and soulful "Pallet Soft and Low" yet again by the legendary Mississippi John Hurt. He picked up the pace with "Dig Back Deep."Of course, no John Oates show is complete with the inclusion of a few Daryl Hall and John Oates classics, especially their Grammy-nominated "Sara Smile," I Can't Go for That (No Can Do) (of their Private Eyes album), as well as the infectious "Maneater."Fan and attendee Dawn Andrew said, "Thank you to The Landmark on Main Street and to John Oates for transforming us from Long Island into a more setting that is reminiscent of The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Oates' interactive performance was the ultimate crowd pleaser."Michael Andrew, who is a ninth-grade student, remarked, "This concert was worth missing my bedtime for. John Oates was so good, and his musicians were so much fun. They were all great."Arkansas is available on iTunes Overall, John Oates was able to deliver his solo music in a warm and intimate setting such as The Landmark on Main Street. He appeared comfortable on stage, and the iconic rocker had the Port Washington audience with him every step of the way. This journalist is a huge fan of Mississippi John Hurt's music, and it is safe to say that Oates did the late Blues Music Hall of Famer justice. Oates' solo musical work was highly eclectic, thus encompassing elements of country, blues, folk, rock, and soul. His live set garnered an A rating. More about John Oates, New york, Long island, Landmark, Main street John Oates New york Long island Landmark Main street Port Washington