Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Iconic rocker Joe Satriani has released his new studio album "What Happens Next," on Legacy Recordings, which was produced by Mike Fraser. "Cherry Blossoms" is more soothing and calming, while "Righteous" is equally uplifting. "Smooth Soul" can easily be summed as the theme of the song, due to its retro vibe. Satriani picks up with pace with the up-tempo "Headrush," and "Looper" has a jazz edge to it. Another standout song is the album's title cut "What Happens Next." After "Super Funky Badass," the album closes with "Invisible" and "Forever and Ever," the latter of which is pure ear candy. On February 16, The Verdict Overall, Joe Satriani's What Happens Next is one of his best studio efforts to date. There is a lot of variety on this project, and there is something in it for everybody. He deserves to be commended for his intricate guitar prowess, as well as his impressive bass grooves. What Happens Next garners an A rating. What Happens Next by Joe Satriani is available on It opens on an electrifying note with "Energy," and it is followed by "Catbot" and the melodically stunning "Thunder High On The Mountain.""Cherry Blossoms" is more soothing and calming, while "Righteous" is equally uplifting. "Smooth Soul" can easily be summed as the theme of the song, due to its retro vibe.Satriani picks up with pace with the up-tempo "Headrush," and "Looper" has a jazz edge to it. Another standout song is the album's title cut "What Happens Next."After "Super Funky Badass," the album closes with "Invisible" and "Forever and Ever," the latter of which is pure ear candy.On February 16, Satriani will be performing at Beacon Theatre in New York City, along with Phil Collen of Def Leppard, and John Petrucci of Dream Theater, as part of his G3 Tour.Overall, Joe Satriani's What Happens Next is one of his best studio efforts to date. There is a lot of variety on this project, and there is something in it for everybody. He deserves to be commended for his intricate guitar prowess, as well as his impressive bass grooves. What Happens Next garners an A rating.What Happens Next by Joe Satriani is available on Amazon and on iTunes More about joe satriani, what happens next, rocker, g3, Tour joe satriani what happens next rocker g3 Tour Def Leppard dream theater