Singer-songwriter JD Leonard released his latest musical effort "Just Drive the Album" on April 15, 2019. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It opens with "Good Lord Willing," which has an outlaw vibe to it, where the listener can recall Brantley Gilbert. It is followed by carefree, mid-tempo tune "Just Drive," as well as "Close as We Can Be," which has a neat groove to it.
Other noteworthy tracks include the melodically stunning "I Don't Know Why," the mid-tempo "Country Girl," as well as "Rosewood," which ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.
After the bittersweet acoustic ballad "Truth Be Told," the 10-track CD closes with the heartwarming ballad "She's Never Really Gone" and the spitfire "And Justice for All."
Just Drive the Album is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, JD Leonard delivers on his latest studio offering, Just Drive the Album. It is a solid and diverse collection of songs, especially for fans of ballads. Just Drive the Album garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about JD Leonard, check out his official Facebook page and his website.