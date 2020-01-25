Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music New York - On January 24, country star Jake Owen performed at an "Up Close and Country" event, presented by New York's Country 94.7, that was held at the Chelsea Music Hall in New York. "How are y'all feeling"? Owen asked and the venue erupted in cheers. Owen opened his set with "Down to the Honkytonk," and everybody's phones lit up in the air. "We're going to go from the honky-tonk to the beach," he said, and segued into the laid-back "Beachin'." "Let's keep it going," Owen exclaimed and immediately broke into "American Country Love Song." Prior to singing "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," he shared that he recently heard from John Mellencamp himself via a letter in the mail, where Mellencamp stated that he was glad the song connected with his audience. There was definitely a feeling of nostalgia in the venue as he tipped his hat to Mellencamp with a soaring version of "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)." "Is everybody's 2020 starting off well?" he asked, and introduced his new song "Homemade" and praised New York Country's 94.7 for all of their support. He went on to dedicate it to his grandparents, who have been married for 72 years. Judging from the crowd reaction, "Homemade" is No. 1 bound on country radio. Owen treated the fans to the love ballad "Made For You," which he performed for Michael Ray and Carly Pearce at their wedding, and he even poked fun at Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette with the witty "Alabama Hannah" song. Equally impressive was the carefree "Drink All Day" and his smash single, the infectious "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," which the radio personalities of New York's Country 94.7 dubbed as the "most-played song on country radio of the decade." "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" earned him a tremendous round of applause, and rightfully so. The Verdict Overall, Jake Owen put on an exceptional, high-octane live show at Chelsea Music Hall in New York. He had the Big Apple audience with him every of the way. It is evident that Owen is born to entertain. His set garnered an A rating. Greetings From...Jake is available on To learn more about country star Jake Owen and his music, check out his Owen was joined by country artists Carly Pearce and Micheal Ray , both of which warmed up the stage for him. Radio personalities Kelly Ford, Jesse Addy, and Katie Neal introduced Owen to the New York audience."How are y'all feeling"? Owen asked and the venue erupted in cheers. Owen opened his set with "Down to the Honkytonk," and everybody's phones lit up in the air."We're going to go from the honky-tonk to the beach," he said, and segued into the laid-back "Beachin'." "Let's keep it going," Owen exclaimed and immediately broke into "American Country Love Song."Prior to singing "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," he shared that he recently heard from John Mellencamp himself via a letter in the mail, where Mellencamp stated that he was glad the song connected with his audience. There was definitely a feeling of nostalgia in the venue as he tipped his hat to Mellencamp with a soaring version of "I Was Jack (You Were Diane).""Is everybody's 2020 starting off well?" he asked, and introduced his new song "Homemade" and praised New York Country's 94.7 for all of their support. He went on to dedicate it to his grandparents, who have been married for 72 years. Judging from the crowd reaction, "Homemade" is No. 1 bound on country radio.Owen treated the fans to the love ballad "Made For You," which he performed for Michael Ray and Carly Pearce at their wedding, and he even poked fun at Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette with the witty "Alabama Hannah" song.Equally impressive was the carefree "Drink All Day" and his smash single, the infectious "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," which the radio personalities of New York's Country 94.7 dubbed as the "most-played song on country radio of the decade." "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" earned him a tremendous round of applause, and rightfully so.Overall, Jake Owen put on an exceptional, high-octane live show at Chelsea Music Hall in New York. He had the Big Apple audience with him every of the way. It is evident that Owen is born to entertain. His set garnered an A rating.Greetings From...Jake is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about country star Jake Owen and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Country, Michael Ray, New york Jake Owen Carly Pearce Country Michael Ray New york