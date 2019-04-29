Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On April 28, singer-songwriter Jake Miller performed at Irving Plaza in New York City, as part of his "Wait For You" headlining tour. Miller was able to lure his Big Apple audience into his Irving Plaza set with the mid-tempo and catchy "NIKES" and it was followed by "The Girl That's Underneath," which had a neat groove to it and "Think About Us." After greeting his audience, he continued with the sassy "Rumors" and the nonchalant and carefree "Drinkin About You," prior to having some fun with the youthful and liberating "SKINNYDIP," which featured his rich, mellow vocals. He took his fans and audience on a trip down memory lane to "Dazed and Confused," and immediately broke into "Collide" and the funky new tune "London Lights." "Lion Heart" was infectious with a neat electro-pop vibe to it, and it was followed by the sultry "Yellow Lights," while "Nobody Else" had an addicting beat to it. "Palm Blvd" was filled with nostalgia, while "Selfish Girls" was more mid-tempo and fun. "A Million Lives" showcased the early side of his artistry, and "What If You Fell in Love?" contained soothing melodies and conversational lyrics. He closed on a fitting note with the fan-favorite "First Flight Home." For his encore, Miller returned to the Irving Plaza stage and belted out "Overnight" and "Wait For You," which was well-received by all. The Verdict Overall, Jake Miller gave his New York fans a night of music to remember. He displayed tremendous stage presence, charisma and he allowed his warm, bubbly and grateful personality to shine throughout the night. Miller is worth seeing in concert whenever he comes to town since one can always count on a great, lively musical experience with him. His live set at Irving Plaza garnered an A rating. Miller's latest EP, Based On a True Story, is available on Just Seconds Apart and singer-songwriter Logan Henderson (Big Time Rush fame) served as his special musical guests, where they warmed up the stage for Miller.Miller was able to lure his Big Apple audience into his Irving Plaza set with the mid-tempo and catchy "NIKES" and it was followed by "The Girl That's Underneath," which had a neat groove to it and "Think About Us."After greeting his audience, he continued with the sassy "Rumors" and the nonchalant and carefree "Drinkin About You," prior to having some fun with the youthful and liberating "SKINNYDIP," which featured his rich, mellow vocals.He took his fans and audience on a trip down memory lane to "Dazed and Confused," and immediately broke into "Collide" and the funky new tune "London Lights.""Lion Heart" was infectious with a neat electro-pop vibe to it, and it was followed by the sultry "Yellow Lights," while "Nobody Else" had an addicting beat to it."Palm Blvd" was filled with nostalgia, while "Selfish Girls" was more mid-tempo and fun. "A Million Lives" showcased the early side of his artistry, and "What If You Fell in Love?" contained soothing melodies and conversational lyrics. He closed on a fitting note with the fan-favorite "First Flight Home."For his encore, Miller returned to the Irving Plaza stage and belted out "Overnight" and "Wait For You," which was well-received by all.Overall, Jake Miller gave his New York fans a night of music to remember. He displayed tremendous stage presence, charisma and he allowed his warm, bubbly and grateful personality to shine throughout the night. Miller is worth seeing in concert whenever he comes to town since one can always count on a great, lively musical experience with him. His live set at Irving Plaza garnered an A rating.Miller's latest EP, Based On a True Story, is available on iTunes and on Spotify More about jake miller, New york, Irving Plaza, Singersongwriter, logan henderson jake miller New york Irving Plaza Singersongwriter logan henderson