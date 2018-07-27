Grammy-winning rock group Imagine Dragons have collaborated with Norwegian producer and DJ Kygo on "Born To Be Yours." They are able to push the envelope with their new music video.
The song has catchy hooks, a killer drop and a melody that is pure ear candy. The music video for "Born To Be Yours" was co-directed by Matt Eastin (long-time Imagine Dragons video director), and Aaron Hymes. The song was co-penned by all four band members of Imagine Dragons (Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman) and Kygo.
"Are you the only one, Lost in the millions? Or are you my grain of sand, That's blowing in the wind?" Dan Reynolds sings, in the second verse.
"Born To Be Yours" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Imagine Dragons prove that they can sing anything and make it sound incredible. With "Born To Be Yours" and Kygo's solid production they are able to introduce their sound to a wider audience, the electronic dance music (EDM) fans. This is a match made in musical heaven. This tune will definitely be a club banger for festivals and nightclubs. "Born To Be Yours" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Imagine Dragons and their music, visit their website.
For more information on Dan Reynolds' LoveLoud Festival, check out its official homepage.