New York - On September 21, world-renowned electronic producer and DJ Illenium headlined Madison Square Garden for a great turnout of fans, as part of the "Ascend" Tour.

He was joined by such musical acts as Dabin, Said the Sky and Adventure Club, all of which were able to warm up the stage and get the party started for Illenium.

Earlier today, Illenium acknowledged that he stepped in the hallowed Madison Square Garden for the first time ever and it was a very surreal moment for him. "This is a moment I will hold on to for the rest of my life," he explained in a tweet, prior to adding that this will be the largest headlining concert of his life, and rightfully so. He expressed that he is very humbled and grateful to be here with his fans and followers.

It was great to hear him perform tracks from his latest studio offering, Ascend, which was sheer bliss. This tour was produced by AEG Presents and he was backed by a full band. The background visuals were creative, striking and a true work of art.

In particular, the crowd went nuts during "Good Things Fall Apart," which was one of the highlight songs in his set. Equally impressive was "Takeaway," his collaboration with The Chainsmokers and Lennon. "Sad Songs," Illenium's atmospheric collaboration with opener Said The Sky, featured the crisp vocals of Annika Wells.

The Verdict

Overall, Illenium was able to put on a high-octane and upbeat live 90-minute set at the "World's Most Famous Arena." He had the Big Apple audience with him every step of the way, as they were clapping along, dancing and jumping as he nailed song after song. It was amazing from start to finish, and all of the hard work he put in over the years to get to this point was well worth it.

The production was exquisite and he showcased a great deal of charm and charisma; moreover, watching him play guitar on stage was an added treat. Illenium is worth seeing live in concert since there is something in it for everybody. Illenium's live show at The Garden garnered an A rating.

Ascend is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. This album is a must for every electronic dance music fan's collection.

To learn more about Illenium and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page