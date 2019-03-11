Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The rock band I Prevail is back with two soarings tracks "Bow Down" and "Breaking Down," which were released on Fearless Records. "Breaking Down" is more heartfelt and melodic, as it has a sophisticated message to it, where it raises awareness about depression for men and the effects that it may have on relationships. "Breaking Down" is a song that deserves to be heard, and its music video will certainly hit their fans and listeners like a shot in the heart. Judging from these two tracks, their upcoming studio album, Trauma, should be very promising. With I Prevail, one cannot expect anything less. Trauma is available for pre-order on I Prevail is made up of Brian Burkheiser on clean vocals, Eric Vanlerberghe on harsh vocals, Steve Menoian on lead guitar, as well as Dylan Bowman on rhythm guitar. The Verdict Overall, I Prevail is able to rock hard with their new songs "Bow Down" and "Breaking Down." They both showcase their wide range as rockers, and they allow their entire band to stand out as a whole. They both earn two giant thumbs up. Well done. To learn more about I Prevail and their new music, check out their "Bow Down" is a heavy and spitfire tune, coupled with a killer chorus and intricate guitar work."Breaking Down" is more heartfelt and melodic, as it has a sophisticated message to it, where it raises awareness about depression for men and the effects that it may have on relationships. "Breaking Down" is a song that deserves to be heard, and its music video will certainly hit their fans and listeners like a shot in the heart.Judging from these two tracks, their upcoming studio album, Trauma, should be very promising. With I Prevail, one cannot expect anything less.Trauma is available for pre-order on iTunes and on Spotify I Prevail is made up of Brian Burkheiser on clean vocals, Eric Vanlerberghe on harsh vocals, Steve Menoian on lead guitar, as well as Dylan Bowman on rhythm guitar.Overall, I Prevail is able to rock hard with their new songs "Bow Down" and "Breaking Down." They both showcase their wide range as rockers, and they allow their entire band to stand out as a whole. They both earn two giant thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about I Prevail and their new music, check out their Facebook page and their website More about I Prevail, bow down, breaking down I Prevail bow down breaking down