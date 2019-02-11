Email
Review: Hunter Hayes releases infectious country single 'Heartbreak'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Country star Hunter Hayes is back stronger than ever with "Heartbreak," his first single in three years, which was released on Warner Music Nashville.
The song is filled with optimism, and it is comprised of catchy melodies and hooks. Lyrically, it showcases the male narrator overcoming "heartbreak," and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners, especially anybody who has ever experienced a break-up.
"Another bad first date, another nothing left to say, what I mean is the way I'm seeing I'm one heartbreak closer to you," Hayes sings in the chorus.
"Heartbreak" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. His third full-length studio album will be released later in the year, and this spring, Hayes will be out on the road touring, as part of his "Closer To You" Tour, to bring his music to the fans.
The Verdict
Overall, Hunter Hayes delights on his latest country single "Heartbreak." The radio airwaves ought to give it the airplay that it deserves since Hayes is one of the most gifted and underrated male artists in the contemporary country music scene, from a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist standpoint. He has proved time and time again that he can do it all. "Heartbreak" garners an A rating.
For more information on country star Hunter Hayes, and his new single "Heartbreak" and upcoming show dates, check out his official website, and his Facebook page.
