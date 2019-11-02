It is mid-tempo and a great deal of fun. It has a retro vibe to it and hopefully, the radio stations will embrace it and give it the airplay that it deserves. The song encompasses elements of pop, rock, R&B/soul, alternative and adult contemporary.
Her Love Is Killin' Me
is available on such digital providers as Apple Music
, Amazon Music
, and Spotify
.
This song previews Huey Lewis and the News' first collection of original music since Plan B
, which is slated for release in 2020. The band is celebrating four decades of making music, and they will be releasing new music soon. Their music is as relevant now as it has ever been.
The Verdict
Overall, Huey Lewis & The News deliver on their refreshing new single "Her Love Is Killin' Me." It proves that this iconic band only gets better with age and experience. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
