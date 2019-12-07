Huey Lewis & The News released their soaring new song "While We're Young," and they also announced the tracklist of their forthcoming studio album "Weather."
"While We're Young" has a funky, retro vibe to it, and Huey Lewis allows his rich, raspy voice to shine. The band is all heart and soul, and the song is worthy of the repeat button.
It is a from their upcoming studio album, Weather, which will be released on February 14, 2020. This marks their first studio offering of new music in 19 years (since Plan B was released in 2001).
Weather is available for pre-order on Apple Music and on Spotify.
Aside from "While We're Young" and "Her Love Is Killin' Me," the album Weather is comprised of such songs as "I Am There For You," "Hurry Back Baby," "Remind Me Why I Love You Again," "Pretty Girls Everywhere" and the closing tune "One of the Boys."
The Verdict
Overall, the new song "While We're Young" proves that the band only gets better with age and experience. It garners two giant thumbs up. Well done. This is a harbinger than their fans and listeners ought to be in for a real treat with Weather.
To learn more about Huey Lewis & The News' new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Huey Lewis & The News' "Her Love Is Killin' Me" single.