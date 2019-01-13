Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music Columbia recording artist Hozier has covered the Destiny's Child classic hit "Say My Name," and the result is utterly fantastic. Aside from his sultry version of "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child, Hozier also released a live rendition of "Movement." Both songs were recorded at Spotify Studios in New York. In March of 2019, Hozier will be kicking off his "Wasteland Baby" Tour, which will feature two tour stops in New York. On March 10, he will be playing at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, and on the following day, March 11, he will be performing at the Palace Theatre in Albany, which is New York's capital. His version of "Say My Name" and his live rendition of "Movement" are both available on The Verdict Overall, Hozier is all heart and soul on his marvelous rendition of "Say My Name." Destiny's Child should be proud of his take of their tune. It garners an A rating. To learn more about Grammy-nominated artist Hozier and his music, check out his Hozier is able to take the original Destiny's Child recording, dust it off, and give it a distinct, soulful touch that is sheer bliss. The "Take Me to Church" hitmaker is also able to introduce the R&B song to a younger generation of fans that might be unfamiliar with the music of Destiny's Child. The arrangement of this song is brilliant, and Hozier's rich vocals on "Say My Name" are smooth as silk, and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners.Aside from his sultry version of "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child, Hozier also released a live rendition of "Movement." Both songs were recorded at Spotify Studios in New York.In March of 2019, Hozier will be kicking off his "Wasteland Baby" Tour, which will feature two tour stops in New York. On March 10, he will be playing at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, and on the following day, March 11, he will be performing at the Palace Theatre in Albany, which is New York's capital.His version of "Say My Name" and his live rendition of "Movement" are both available on Spotify Overall, Hozier is all heart and soul on his marvelous rendition of "Say My Name." Destiny's Child should be proud of his take of their tune. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Grammy-nominated artist Hozier and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page More about Hozier, say my name, destiny's child, Take Me to Church Hozier say my name destiny s child Take Me to Church