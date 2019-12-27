Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising electronic sensation Harber is back with his new track "Make U Dance" to round out the year 2019. It was released on December 27 via 450 Music. The Verdict Overall, Harber delivers on his new track "Make U Dance." It deserves to be a banger at nightclubs and dancefloors all over the globe. To quote the classic Forrest Gump quote, Harber's music is like a box of chocolates, where one never knows what they're gonna get. "Make U Dance" certainly lives up to everybody's expectations, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done. To learn more about Harber and "Make U Dance," check out its The song is catchy, with neat hooks and a killer drop to it. Melodically, "Make U Dance" has a retro '80s club vibe to it, and that adds to its appeal. Harber noted that "Make U Dance" is unlike anything that he has ever put out before, and rightfully so. Harber was very inspired by the Mariachi band sample on the record, and he wanted to finish off the year with a bang. He was not afraid to take risks and as a result, he was able to showcase something out of his comfort zone. "I hope everybody likes how this one turned out as much as I do," Harber tells his fans and listeners.Overall, Harber delivers on his new track "Make U Dance." It deserves to be a banger at nightclubs and dancefloors all over the globe.To quote the classic Forrest Gump quote, Harber's music is like a box of chocolates, where one never knows what they're gonna get. "Make U Dance" certainly lives up to everybody's expectations, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.To learn more about Harber and "Make U Dance," check out its official homepage and his Facebook page More about HARBER, make u dance, Single, Track, Electronic HARBER make u dance Single Track Electronic