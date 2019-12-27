The song is catchy, with neat hooks and a killer drop to it. Melodically, "Make U Dance" has a retro '80s club vibe to it, and that adds to its appeal.
Harber
noted that "Make U Dance" is unlike anything that he has ever put out before, and rightfully so. Harber was very inspired by the Mariachi band sample on the record, and he wanted to finish off the year with a bang. He was not afraid to take risks and as a result, he was able to showcase something out of his comfort zone. "I hope everybody likes how this one turned out as much as I do," Harber tells his fans and listeners.
The Verdict
Overall, Harber delivers on his new track "Make U Dance." It deserves to be a banger at nightclubs and dancefloors all over the globe.
To quote the classic Forrest Gump
quote, Harber's music is like a box of chocolates, where one never knows what they're gonna get. "Make U Dance" certainly lives up to everybody's expectations, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.
