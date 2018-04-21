Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Gretchen Peters haunting on new song 'Arguing With Ghosts' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Music
Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters has released her new song "Arguing With Ghosts," which is off her upcoming album.
"Arguing With Ghosts" is a track on her forthcoming studio album, Dancing With the Beast, which will be released on May 18, 2018 on the independent record label, Scarlet Letter Records. The song is haunting, featuring her crisp, crystalline voice, coupled with a timeless, vintage vibe to it. The lyrics of "Arguing With Ghosts" are vivid and captivating, and songwriting doesn't get more raw and authentic than Gretchen Peters.
"The years go by like days, sometimes the days go by like years, and I don't know which one I hate the most," Peters sings, while she maintains great control over her voice.
Peters co-wrote this song with such songwriters as Matraca Berg and Ben Glover. Dancing With the Beast is available for pre-order on iTunes.
As an accomplished songwriter, Peters wrote Martina McBride's signature song, "Independence Day," which won Peters the Country Music Association (CMA) award for "Song of the Year" in 1995.
The Verdict
Overall, Gretchen Peters shines on her new track "Arguing with Ghosts." Although it may be haunting, she sings it beautifully. Grab a bottle of wine, and let Peters lure you in. Her delivery is quite expressive. If her new album is anything like this stirring ballad, then her fans and listeners are in for a real musical experience. This song garners an A rating.
To learn more about esteemed Nashville singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters and her new music, check out her official website.
More about gretchen peters, arguing with ghosts, Songwriter, Independence day, Martina McBride
 
Latest News
Top News
Family accuses Israel's Mossad of killing Palestinian in Malaysia
Review: Ada Vox and Lea Michele slay 'Defying Gravity' on 'American Idol' Special
Past presidents, family and friends bid farewell to Barbara Bush
Investigation into E. coli outbreak in Alberta, Canada expands
Natalie Portman says backed out of prize over Netanyahu
Trump defends lawyer, says he won't 'flip'
'Smallville' actress charged with sex trafficking for cult-like group
Review: James Reynolds should win Emmy award for 'Outstanding Lead Actor' Special
Queen marks 92nd birthday with Commonwealth concert
Macedonia getting closer to solving name row with Greece: PM Zaev