Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters has released her new song "Arguing With Ghosts," which is off her upcoming album. "The years go by like days, sometimes the days go by like years, and I don't know which one I hate the most," Peters sings, while she maintains great control over her voice. Peters co-wrote this song with such songwriters as Matraca Berg and Ben Glover. Dancing With the Beast is available for pre-order on As an accomplished songwriter, Peters wrote Martina McBride's signature song, "Independence Day," which won Peters the Country Music Association (CMA) award for "Song of the Year" in 1995. The Verdict Overall, Gretchen Peters shines on her new track "Arguing with Ghosts." Although it may be haunting, she sings it beautifully. Grab a bottle of wine, and let Peters lure you in. Her delivery is quite expressive. If her new album is anything like this stirring ballad, then her fans and listeners are in for a real musical experience. This song garners an A rating. To learn more about esteemed Nashville singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters and her new music, check out her Arguing With Ghosts " is a track on her forthcoming studio album, Dancing With the Beast, which will be released on May 18, 2018 on the independent record label, Scarlet Letter Records. The song is haunting, featuring her crisp, crystalline voice, coupled with a timeless, vintage vibe to it. The lyrics of "Arguing With Ghosts" are vivid and captivating, and songwriting doesn't get more raw and authentic than Gretchen Peters."The years go by like days, sometimes the days go by like years, and I don't know which one I hate the most," Peters sings, while she maintains great control over her voice.Peters co-wrote this song with such songwriters as Matraca Berg and Ben Glover. Dancing With the Beast is available for pre-order on iTunes As an accomplished songwriter, Peters wrote Martina McBride's signature song, "Independence Day," which won Peters the Country Music Association (CMA) award for "Song of the Year" in 1995.Overall, Gretchen Peters shines on her new track "Arguing with Ghosts." Although it may be haunting, she sings it beautifully. Grab a bottle of wine, and let Peters lure you in. Her delivery is quite expressive. If her new album is anything like this stirring ballad, then her fans and listeners are in for a real musical experience. This song garners an A rating.To learn more about esteemed Nashville singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters and her new music, check out her official website More about gretchen peters, arguing with ghosts, Songwriter, Independence day, Martina McBride gretchen peters arguing with ghosts Songwriter Independence day Martina McBride