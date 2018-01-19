Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On January 18, country star Granger Smith performed a headlining show at Irving Plaza in New York City, as part of "NASH 94.7 Presents." "New York City! How are you doing?" he asked. "My name's Granger Smith. Thanks for hanging with me tonight," he added, and immediately broke into the nonchalant "Love Ain't Blind," where red lights dimmed from the stage. He paid a moving homage to Tom Petty with an acoustic version of "Free Fallin'," where he continued with his first chart-topping single "Backroad Song," which was infectious and fun. "All right, Manhattan, here we go!" he exclaimed, and even personalized the song to "New York Backroad Song" towards the end, after praising the fans for sounding "beautiful" on the chorus. Smith noted that although he is from Texas, he is sure that everybody in this room knows exactly what a "Remington" is, and he delivered a killer rendition of the title track of his previous studio album, which was controlled and soothing. It was followed by the mellow "It Still Holds Up" and the equally catchy "Stutter." His set also included a stunning cover of Alabama's "I'm in a Hurry," which had a neat, dance vibe to wards the end. He even his water bottle in the crowd at the end of this song, which resonated well with his fans. He continued with "Silverado Bench Seat" and "4 Wheel Drive," where he displayed his rumbling vocals. "Thank you guys for coming tonight," he said, effusively, prior to acknowledging that Irving Plaza may not be the easiest place to get to. Smith also covered the song "Waitress"and shared that this marked his first full band show in New York City. "Everybody Lives" was a song that touched his fans on an emotional level, as he was accompanied by keyboards, as well as minimal guitar and drums. His live performance of "Happens Like That" was proof that his latest radio single deserves to become his next No. 1 single on country radio. "New York City. Are you ready to take it to the next level?" he asked, and the answer was a resounding yes. He went on to sing "City Boy Stuck," which inspired the fans to stomp their feet, and a refreshing cover of Garth Brooks' "Ain't Going Down (Til the Sun Comes Up)." "Merica" was another crowd favorite, especially when he waved the American flag towards the end of the tune, and the inclusion of "If The Boots Fits" was an added treat. The Verdict Overall, Granger Smith put on a high-octane live concert in the heart of New York City. He commanded the stage very well, and gave his Manhattan fans a night of country music to remember. Smith is worth seeing in concert whenever he comes to town. "Merica" was another crowd favorite, especially when he waved the American flag towards the end of the tune, and the inclusion of "If The Boots Fits" was an added treat.Overall, Granger Smith put on a high-octane live concert in the heart of New York City. He commanded the stage very well, and gave his Manhattan fans a night of country music to remember. Smith is worth seeing in concert whenever he comes to town. His live set at Irving Plaza garnered an A rating.To learn more about Granger Smith and his tour dates, check out his official website