Greek-French vocal pop sensation George Perris released his new pop single "She Walks On." Digital Journal has the scoop.

This moving song is the second single from Perris' forthcoming English studio album, Who I'm Meant To Be, which will be released on May 31. It features Perris' rich, velvet voice, which is smooth as silk.

"She Walks On" is about Maya, a nine-year-old Syrian refugee he met at a camp in Greece. It has an empowering and optimistic message to it that will resonate well with his fans and listeners. It definitely tugs at the heartstrings.

In other Perris news, he is a supporter of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, which is a nonprofit educational organization that gives scholarships to the youth that have demonstrated determination in overcoming adversity.

"She Walks On" by George Perris is available on iTunes.

The Verdict

Overall, George Perris charms on his latest single "She Walks On." It is an important story that needs to be told, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. Hopefully, this single is a substantial indication that his upcoming album, Who I'm Meant To Be, is a real musical treat as well. "She Walks On" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

To learn more about Greek-French vocal pop sensation George Perris and his new music, check out his official Facebook page and his official website