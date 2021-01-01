Email
article imageReview: Gary Drum delights in 'Ascendance' breakthrough harp music album Special

By Markos Papadatos     9 hours ago in Music
Acclaimed electro-acoustic harp musician Gary Drum delivers in his debut album "Ascendance." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It opens on a subtle note with "Sweet Love" and it is followed by "Waterfall of Paradise," which truly transports listeners to tropical realms, and the nonchalant "Into Peace."
"Celtic Dreams" has catchy Celtic flairs to it, and the title track "Ascendance" is harking and sensational, and it would be fitting to be featured in a motion picture soundtrack. After the exquisite "Sea Wind," it closes with the vibrant and enthralling "Awakening" and "Living Light."
Gary Drum at Delphi Greece
Gary Drum at Delphi, Greece
Photo Courtesy of Gary Drum
Ascendance is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Gary Drum delivers in his Ascendance debut album. His follow-up musical works Undiscovered Realms and The Utopia Within are just as noteworthy. There is something interesting, original and unique about his electro-acoustic harp compositions, and they will certainly move listeners on an emotional level.
Gary Drum at home
Gary Drum at home
Photo Courtesy of Gary Drum
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gary Drum about his harp music.
Gary Drum playing the harp
Gary Drum playing the harp
Photo Courtesy of Gary Drum
