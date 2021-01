Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Music Acclaimed electro-acoustic harp musician Gary Drum delivers in his debut album "Ascendance." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Celtic Dreams" has catchy Celtic flairs to it, and the title track "Ascendance" is harking and sensational, and it would be fitting to be featured in a motion picture soundtrack. After the exquisite "Sea Wind," it closes with the vibrant and enthralling "Awakening" and "Living Light." Gary Drum at Delphi, Greece Photo Courtesy of Gary Drum Ascendance is available on The Verdict Overall, Gary Drum delivers in his Ascendance debut album. His follow-up musical works Gary Drum at home Photo Courtesy of Gary Drum Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gary Drum playing the harp Photo Courtesy of Gary Drum It opens on a subtle note with "Sweet Love" and it is followed by "Waterfall of Paradise," which truly transports listeners to tropical realms, and the nonchalant "Into Peace.""Celtic Dreams" has catchy Celtic flairs to it, and the title track "Ascendance" is harking and sensational, and it would be fitting to be featured in a motion picture soundtrack. After the exquisite "Sea Wind," it closes with the vibrant and enthralling "Awakening" and "Living Light."Ascendance is available on Apple Music Spotify , and Amazon Music Overall, Gary Drum delivers in his Ascendance debut album. His follow-up musical works Undiscovered Realms and The Utopia Within are just as noteworthy. There is something interesting, original and unique about his electro-acoustic harp compositions, and they will certainly move listeners on an emotional level.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Gary Drum about his harp music. More about Gary Drum, ascendance, harp, Music, Album Gary Drum ascendance harp Music Album