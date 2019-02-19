Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On February 15, Grammy-nominated country duo Florida Georgia Line released their latest studio offering, "Can't Say I Ain't Country." They pick up the pace with the nonchalant "Speed of Love" and Jason Derulo joins them on "Women." "People Are Different" has a neat message to it that would make a great future radio single, while, "Told You" is a sultry ballad. Other noteworthy tunes include "Small Town," as well as "Sittin' Pretty" and "Can't Hide Red," where they collaborate with country megastar Jason Aldean. After "Like You Never Had It," the CD closes with the uptempo "Swerve," and the soothing, heartwarming ballad "Blessings." Can't Say I Ain't Country is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Florida Georgia Line and their new CD, check out their This collection was co-produced by longtime producer Joey Moi and Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley from the duo. It opens with the witty "Tyler Got Him a Tesla" voice message, and it is followed by the mid-tempo title track "Can't Say I Ain't Country," as well as "Simple," which is an ode to simplicity. Equally stunning and melodic is "Talk You Out of It."They pick up the pace with the nonchalant "Speed of Love" and Jason Derulo joins them on "Women." "People Are Different" has a neat message to it that would make a great future radio single, while, "Told You" is a sultry ballad.Other noteworthy tunes include "Small Town," as well as "Sittin' Pretty" and "Can't Hide Red," where they collaborate with country megastar Jason Aldean.After "Like You Never Had It," the CD closes with the uptempo "Swerve," and the soothing, heartwarming ballad "Blessings."Can't Say I Ain't Country is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Florida Georgia Line soar on their latest studio album, Can't Say I Ain't Country. There is a great deal of variety on this musical effort. Florida Georgia Line proves that their recent Grammy nomination is based on sheer merit. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Florida Georgia Line and their new CD, check out their official website More about Florida Georgia Line, Album, Country, can't say i ain't country Florida Georgia Line Album Country can t say i ain t co...