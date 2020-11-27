Email
Review: Faith Schueler releases uplifting holiday song 'Hey Christmas'

By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
Rising country artist Faith Schueler has released an uplifting new holiday song "Hey Christmas." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is mid-tempo, joyful, and catchy, which will certainly put the listener in the holiday spirit. "Hey Christmas" by Faith Schueler exudes a feeling of nostalgia, which is warm and relatable. It will certainly put smiles on the faces of her listeners, and it is ideal for the entire family to listen to as they are wrapping up Christmas presents or decorating the Christmas tree, or as they are doing their holiday baking.
"Hey Christmas" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. She allows her honey-rich, heavenly vocals to shine on this song.
With this infectious tune, one can always depend on Faith Schueler to spread the holiday cheer this year. It garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about Faith Schueler and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
