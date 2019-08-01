Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Republic recording artist Evan Konrad released his highly-anticipated new music video for his single "Come on Snake, Let's Rattle." Director Marc Klasfeld served as the music video's director, and Konrad noted that it was a "special" experience working with Klasfeld. He shared that the director trusted him and his vision. "Doing a video of this caliber and having myself be at the forefront was a great challenge," he said. "It allowed me to grow a lot in a really condensed period of time." He acknowledged that the song "Come on Shake, Let's Rattle" is essentially an "ego battle" that portrays a person that is too far gone to come back. "The lyrics act as his personal introduction to you, a tour of his world, and together you explore this place for his debauchery," he remarked. The Verdict Overall, Evan Konrad's music video for "Come on Snake, Let's Rattle" garners an A rating. It is distinct and impressive. "Come on Snake, Let's Rattle" is available on To learn more about singer-songwriter Evan Konrad and his music, check out his Read More: Evan Konrad chatted with This music video is a true work of art: it is intense, dark, and creepy, all in one. The video compliments the song quite well, and it captures its eerie and haunting vibe. It stands out melodically, and his voice is smooth as silk.Director Marc Klasfeld served as the music video's director, and Konrad noted that it was a "special" experience working with Klasfeld. He shared that the director trusted him and his vision. "Doing a video of this caliber and having myself be at the forefront was a great challenge," he said. "It allowed me to grow a lot in a really condensed period of time."He acknowledged that the song "Come on Shake, Let's Rattle" is essentially an "ego battle" that portrays a person that is too far gone to come back. "The lyrics act as his personal introduction to you, a tour of his world, and together you explore this place for his debauchery," he remarked.Overall, Evan Konrad's music video for "Come on Snake, Let's Rattle" garners an A rating. It is distinct and impressive."Come on Snake, Let's Rattle" is available on Spotify and on iTunes To learn more about singer-songwriter Evan Konrad and his music, check out his Facebook page : Evan Konrad chatted with Digital Journal about his music. More about Evan Konrad, Come on Snake, Let's Rattle, Video, Republic Evan Konrad Come on Snake Let s Rattle Video Republic