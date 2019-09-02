Email
article imageReview: Emi Pellegrino releases rocking studio album 'This Time' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On September 1, Long Island singer-songwriter Emi Pellegrino released her new album "This Time" independently via Young Beau-T.
It opens with the haunting "Tic Toc (Introduction)," where her crisp vocals are reminiscent of Amy Lee of Evanescence, and it is followed by the upbeat and spitfire "Let It Out." She slows down the pace on the bluesy "U + Me," while her vocals on "Curls" are soothing and pure as the driven snow.
She shows some attitude and sass on "Really, Dude?" as well as her ability to nail the high notes. After the album's lead single, the stirring "Happening to Me" and the album closes with the title track ballad, "This Time," where she leaves her fans and listeners wanting to hear more.
This Time is available on Apple Music, Spotify and on Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Emi Pellegrino has released an unflinching, badass and rocking new album, This Time. She allows her tremendous vocal range to shine on this studio effort. With her harking voice, Pellegrino is able to send chills down her listeners' spines.
For the past two years, Pellegrino earned two consecutive nominations for "Best Singer from Long Island" at the "Best of Long Island" competition and for anybody who has any doubts about her singing abilities, all they need to do is check out this well-crafted and polished album, and they will be certainly be blown away. Each song on This Time has its own identity, and the CD garners an A rating.
