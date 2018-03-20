Email
Review: Echosmith release high-quality single 'Over My Head'

By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Music
Echosmith continue to be the cool kids in pop music. They just released their new music video for their infectious single "Over My Head."
Famed video director Sophie Muller directed their music video for "Over My Head," and it is quite solid. The single came out on Friday, March 16, via their record label, Warner Bros. Records. "Over My Head" is comprised of a synth-driven chorus, an addicting melody, as well as strong drum beats.
"Over My Head" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It is a track on their forthcoming studio album, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2018.
Echosmith is made up of siblings trio Sydney (lead vocals), Noah (bass and vocals) and Graham (drums) Sierota. They are originally from California.
The Verdict
Overall, Echosmith delights on their brand new single for "Over My Head." If their new album is anything like this lead single, then their fans and listeners are in for a real treat. It definitely displays their growth and maturity as a band with a more sophisticated sound. The song and its music video both earn an A rating.
To learn more about Echosmith and their new music, check out their official website, and Facebook page.
