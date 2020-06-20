Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music Nashville recording artist Dwain Messer released his new country single "Ease My Troubled Mind" on June 19. Digital Journal has the scoop. This tune is a reminder to country fans and listeners about some of life's most common worries and conflicts, and how turning to God for help can be the answer in solving those major dilemmas. Messer has been hailed as the "past, present, and future of country music" by distinguished journalist Robert K. Oermann. Messer continues to write songs and perform lives across the United States, and he hopes that radio listeners become fans of the messages in his songs. Judging from "Ease My Troubled Mind," that seems to be the case. "Ease My Troubled Mind" is available on The Verdict Overall, Dwain Messer delivers on his new country single "Ease My Troubled Mind." The song's lyrics and its message are relatable in this day and age. It garners four out of five stars. To learn more about country singer-songwriter Dwain Messer and his new music, check out his A native of Kentucky, Messer comes to radio with a track from his upcoming album Goes So Fast. "Ease My Troubled Mind" was penned by Messer and it was subsequently produced by Mark Beckett, the son of the legendary Barry Beckett.This tune is a reminder to country fans and listeners about some of life's most common worries and conflicts, and how turning to God for help can be the answer in solving those major dilemmas.Messer has been hailed as the "past, present, and future of country music" by distinguished journalist Robert K. Oermann. Messer continues to write songs and perform lives across the United States, and he hopes that radio listeners become fans of the messages in his songs. Judging from "Ease My Troubled Mind," that seems to be the case."Ease My Troubled Mind" is available on Apple Music Deezer , and on Spotify Overall, Dwain Messer delivers on his new country single "Ease My Troubled Mind." The song's lyrics and its message are relatable in this day and age. It garners four out of five stars.To learn more about country singer-songwriter Dwain Messer and his new music, check out his official Facebook page and his website More about Dwain Messer, Country, Single, ease my troubled mind Dwain Messer Country Single ease my troubled min...