Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Mystery producer DVRKO has remixed Marshmello and Wiwek's upbeat electronic track "Angklung Life." Digital Journal has the scoop. This remix of "Angklung Life" is refreshing and a treat for electronic music listeners and fans. There is something in it for everybody. He does His previous single " To learn more about DVRKO and his new music, visit his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with mystery producer DVRKO Kavan The Kid "Angklung Life" is the latest promotional and unofficial remix of a major artist's original single from the mysterious masked artist DVRKO. On Tuesday, August 11, this remix is available for streaming via YouTube and SoundCloud This remix of "Angklung Life" is refreshing and a treat for electronic music listeners and fans. There is something in it for everybody. He does Marshmello and Wiwek justice with his unique twist.His previous single " Lights Up " was described as "infectious" by this music critic.To learn more about DVRKO and his new music, visit his official website Facebook page. Fans can follow him on such social networks as Instagram , and Twitter Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with mystery producer DVRKO about his music and breakthrough track. More about DVRKO, Producer, Mystery, Marshmello, wiwek DVRKO Producer Mystery Marshmello wiwek Angklung Life