article imageReview: DVRKO soars on remix of Marshmello and Wiwek's 'Angklung Life' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Mystery producer DVRKO has remixed Marshmello and Wiwek's upbeat electronic track "Angklung Life." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Angklung Life" is the latest promotional and unofficial remix of a major artist's original single from the mysterious masked artist DVRKO. On Tuesday, August 11, this remix is available for streaming via YouTube and SoundCloud.
This remix of "Angklung Life" is refreshing and a treat for electronic music listeners and fans. There is something in it for everybody. He does Marshmello and Wiwek justice with his unique twist.
His previous single "Lights Up" was described as "infectious" by this music critic.
To learn more about DVRKO and his new music, visit his official website, Facebook page. Fans can follow him on such social networks as Instagram, and Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with mystery producer DVRKO about his music and breakthrough track.
