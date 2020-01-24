Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On January 17, country star Dustin Lynch released his stunning fourth studio album "Tullahoma" via Broken Bow Records. He is able to tip his hat to his hometown. It continues with "Ridin' Roads," which is his seventh No. 1 single, the vivacious "Old Country Song," and the spitfire "The World Ain't Yours and Mine." "Country Star," which he co-wrote with Brian Kelley from Florida Georgia Line is bound to become another fan-favorite. After the catchy "Little Town Livin'," it closes with the liberating "Red Dirt, Blue Eyes" and his nonchalant chart-topper "Good Girl." Lynch hosted an iHeartCountry album release party for Tullahoma at the Tullahoma is available on The Verdict Overall, Dustin Lynch charms on his latest studio offering, Tullahoma. He pays homage to his musical roots and his hometown on this album, which listeners and fans will certainly find relatable. Every song is distinct, with its own identity, and it garners an A rating. Well done. For more information on Dustin Lynch and his new CD, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tullahoma opens with the powerhouse breakup anthem "Momma's House," which instantly lures the listener in this well-crafted 11-track collection. It is followed by the mid-tempo and refreshing autobiographical tune "Dirt Road," as well as "Thinking 'Bout You," his infectious duet with country songstress Lauren Alaina, who lends her honey-rich voice on this track.It continues with "Ridin' Roads," which is his seventh No. 1 single, the vivacious "Old Country Song," and the spitfire "The World Ain't Yours and Mine." "Country Star," which he co-wrote with Brian Kelley from Florida Georgia Line is bound to become another fan-favorite.After the catchy "Little Town Livin'," it closes with the liberating "Red Dirt, Blue Eyes" and his nonchalant chart-topper "Good Girl."Lynch hosted an iHeartCountry album release party for Tullahoma at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City.Tullahoma is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Dustin Lynch charms on his latest studio offering, Tullahoma. He pays homage to his musical roots and his hometown on this album, which listeners and fans will certainly find relatable. Every song is distinct, with its own identity, and it garners an A rating. Well done.For more information on Dustin Lynch and his new CD, check out his official website and Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dustin Lynch about Tullahoma. More about dustin lynch, Country, Album, tullahoma dustin lynch Country Album tullahoma