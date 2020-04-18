Country star Dustin Lynch released his spitfire music video for his vivacious single "Momma's House." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Tullahoma earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. "Momma's House" is a break-up anthem and the opening track in this collection that instantly lures fans and listeners in.
The video was filmed in Lafayette, Tennessee, and it was directed by Mason Dixon. It has a slow-burning vibe to it, and it is rich in symbolism.
"Momma's House" features Lynch's smooth, rumbling voice, coupled with some neat reverb on the chorus. Many fans and listeners can relate to its lyrics, which are classic country, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes his eighth No. 1 single on country radio, and it would be well-deserved.
Tullahoma is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
To learn more about Dustin Lynch and his latest single "Momma's House," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dustin Lynch back in January of 2020.