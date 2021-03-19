Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country artists Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter charm on their refreshing country duet "Thinking 'Bout You." Digital Journal has the scoop. "I was just thinking 'bout that weekend out on Cumberland Lake and that one time in Baton Rouge when we made out in the rain," they sing in the chorus. Lynch co-wrote the song with Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, and Will Weatherly. Lynch acknowledged that he is pumped to have Porter bring a second life to one of his favorite songs from Tullahoma. "Thinking 'Bout You" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Dustin Lynch and his new music, check out his MacKenzie Porter and Dustin Lynch Connor Dwyer Read More: Dustin Lynch's album Tullahoma was hailed by Lynch allows his rumbling voice to shine on this song, and it blends well with Porter's crystalline vocals. It is catchy and worthy of the repeat button."I was just thinking 'bout that weekend out on Cumberland Lake and that one time in Baton Rouge when we made out in the rain," they sing in the chorus.Lynch co-wrote the song with Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, and Will Weatherly. Lynch acknowledged that he is pumped to have Porter bring a second life to one of his favorite songs from Tullahoma."Thinking 'Bout You" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It is a match made in country music heaven. This is a duet that deserves to be nominated for a "Vocal Event of the Year" Award at a future Country Music Association (CMA) or Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award ceremony. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Dustin Lynch and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page : Dustin Lynch's album Tullahoma was hailed by Digital Journal as "superb." More about dustin lynch, MacKenzie Porter, Country, Duet dustin lynch MacKenzie Porter Country Duet