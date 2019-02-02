Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rising singer-songwriter Donna Missal is the future of the music business. Her album "This Time" is emotional and delightful. All 11 songs on this collection are superb and well-crafted, and they each have their own identity. A few other gems that really stand out on this project include "Keep Lying," "Skyline," "Jupiter," and the closing tune "Don’t Say Goodnight," where she leaves her fans wanting to hear more. This Time is available on On February 20, 2019, Missal will be bringing her highly anticipated "This Time" Tour to the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. The Verdict Overall, Donna Missal delivers on her studio effort This Time, where her atmospheric vocals are pure as the driven snow. The album is like a quiet storm, and it evokes a lot of raw emotions. She takes her fans and listeners on her musical journey with her. This Time garners an A rating. To learn more about singing sensation Donna Missal, check out her Missal's voice is crisp, smoothing, controlled and emotional, all at the same time. The title cut "This Time" stands out lyrically, as it does melodically. She is a rare talent, where the listener can recall the early musical work of Alanis Morissette and Fiona Apple.All 11 songs on this collection are superb and well-crafted, and they each have their own identity. A few other gems that really stand out on this project include "Keep Lying," "Skyline," "Jupiter," and the closing tune "Don’t Say Goodnight," where she leaves her fans wanting to hear more.This Time is available on iTunes and on Spotify On February 20, 2019, Missal will be bringing her highly anticipated "This Time" Tour to the Bowery Ballroom in New York City.Overall, Donna Missal delivers on her studio effort This Time, where her atmospheric vocals are pure as the driven snow. The album is like a quiet storm, and it evokes a lot of raw emotions. She takes her fans and listeners on her musical journey with her. This Time garners an A rating.To learn more about singing sensation Donna Missal, check out her official website , and her Facebook page More about Donna Missal, Singersongwriter, This Time, Album Donna Missal Singersongwriter This Time Album