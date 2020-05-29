Email
Review: Dolly Parton melts hearts with 'When Life Is Good Again' Special

By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Music
Country music queen Dolly Parton is back with her inspirational song and music video for "When Life Is Good Again." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The official music video for "When Life Is Good Again" premiered exclusively on Time's official website. The song's lyrics are tender and heartwarming, and it has an optimistic message to it, where Parton reassures her fans and listeners that "life will be good again." It is exactly what the world needs at this point in time.
"When Life Is Good Again" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. It is certainly worth more than just a passing glance.
The Verdict
Overall, Dolly Parton proves that she is still the queen of country music even so many decades into her illustrious career in the entertainment industry. She is one true national treasure. "When Life Is Good Again" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Dolly Parton and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
