Acclaimed electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike joined forces with the Grammy award-winning rock group Twenty One Pilots at Lollapalooza.
Twenty One Pilots performed the closing headlining set at Lollapalooza Brasil, where they invited Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on stage with them for "Crowd Control."
Both musical acts were able to fuse electronic music with rock music in the best way possible, and they had the crowd with them every step of the way. They were able to captivate an audience of 100,000 fans with "Crowd Control," which turned out to be one true festival banger. It is vivacious, high-energy and fun.
In 2018, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ranked as the No. 2 DJs in the World in the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll, right behind Martin Garrix. They were the "Highest Group" on last year's Top 100 list.
