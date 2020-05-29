They join forces with acclaimed house duo W&W and acclaimed DJ, producer and hitmaker Fedde Le Grand. The catchy tune begins with a vocoded top line, where they tell their listening audience to clap their hands as the intensity builds towards the drop. It is comprised of infectious hooks that are juxtaposed with snippets of the main melody. It is high-octane, fun, and the quintessential track for them to open their live concerts and festivals with.
The Verdict
Overall, "Clap Your Hands" is an awesome banger that will resonate well with electronic music fans and listeners. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
never disappoint. It is a soaring collaboration with W&W and Fedde Le Grand. Hopefully, there will be more great music like this from them in the future. It garners two thumbs up.
