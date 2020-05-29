Email
article imageReview: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike release vivacious 'Clap Your Hands' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have released their killer new banger "Clap Your Hands" via Armada Music. Digital Journal has the scoop.
They join forces with acclaimed house duo W&W and acclaimed DJ, producer and hitmaker Fedde Le Grand. The catchy tune begins with a vocoded top line, where they tell their listening audience to clap their hands as the intensity builds towards the drop. It is comprised of infectious hooks that are juxtaposed with snippets of the main melody. It is high-octane, fun, and the quintessential track for them to open their live concerts and festivals with.
"Clap Your Hands" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Clap Your Hands" is an awesome banger that will resonate well with electronic music fans and listeners. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike never disappoint. It is a soaring collaboration with W&W and Fedde Le Grand. Hopefully, there will be more great music like this from them in the future. It garners two thumbs up.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dimitri Vegas this past April.
