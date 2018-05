Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Electronic dance music duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike team up with trap star Gucci Mane for "All I Need," and the outcome is magical. Their new collaboration "All I Need" is available on In 2015, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were voted as the " The Verdict Overall, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and rapper Gucci Mane delight on their new single "All I Need." The song is fun and refreshing, coupled with a great deal of swagger. It is recommended for all fans of electronic music, especially those that enjoy house music. Their track "All I Need" earns an A rating. For more information on electronic dance stars Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and their music, check out their "All I Need" was released on May 4 via Epic Amsterdam, Sony Music and Smash The House. The tune is uplifting, sizzling and infectious. It is certain to be a major anthem at festivals and dance clubs all over the world. Its electronic-focused synths are brilliantly programmed by the hit electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The inclusion of Gucci Mane on this project is an added bonus, since he helps elevate the song to a higher level.Their new collaboration "All I Need" is available on iTunes In 2015, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were voted as the " Best DJs in the World " by the coveted DJ Magazine , and rightfully so. In 2016 and 2017, they have stayed in the Top 2 on the DJ Magazine listing.Overall, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and rapper Gucci Mane delight on their new single "All I Need." The song is fun and refreshing, coupled with a great deal of swagger. It is recommended for all fans of electronic music, especially those that enjoy house music. Their track "All I Need" earns an A rating.For more information on electronic dance stars Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and their music, check out their official website , and follow them on Facebook More about Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, all i need, gucci mane Dimitri Vegas Like M... all i need gucci mane