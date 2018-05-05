Email
article imageReview: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Gucci Mane glorious on 'All I Need' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Electronic dance music duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike team up with trap star Gucci Mane for "All I Need," and the outcome is magical.
"All I Need" was released on May 4 via Epic Amsterdam, Sony Music and Smash The House. The tune is uplifting, sizzling and infectious. It is certain to be a major anthem at festivals and dance clubs all over the world. Its electronic-focused synths are brilliantly programmed by the hit electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The inclusion of Gucci Mane on this project is an added bonus, since he helps elevate the song to a higher level.
Their new collaboration "All I Need" is available on iTunes.
In 2015, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were voted as the "Best DJs in the World" by the coveted DJ Magazine, and rightfully so. In 2016 and 2017, they have stayed in the Top 2 on the DJ Magazine listing.
The Verdict
Overall, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and rapper Gucci Mane delight on their new single "All I Need." The song is fun and refreshing, coupled with a great deal of swagger. It is recommended for all fans of electronic music, especially those that enjoy house music. Their track "All I Need" earns an A rating.
For more information on electronic dance stars Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and their music, check out their official website, and follow them on Facebook.
