article imageReview: Decadia pays tribute to 'Grease' and 'Dirty Dancing' at Mulcahy's Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Wantagh - On November 30, popular Long Island group Decadia took their fans on a journey through time at Mulcahy's, as they paid tribute to "Grease" and "Dirty Dancing."
They kicked off their set with "Grease Is The Word," and it was instantly followed by their infectious duet "Summer Nights." Their show featured two dancers that took on the roles of Danny Zuko (played by John Travolta) and Sandy Olsson (played in the film by Olivia Newton-John).
Other stand-out Grease numbers included "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "You're the One that I Want." They also tackled some impressive classics from Dirty Dancing such as "Hungry Eyes" and the classic duet "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."
Equally fun was their marvelous rendition of "Shallow" from A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Of course, no Decadia set is complete without Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer," AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long" and a powerhouse version of Queen's "Under Pressure."
The Verdict
Overall, Decadia was superb as they paid homage to such blockbusters as Grease and Dirty Dancing. Pete and Genessa were absolutely incredible, and the same holds true for all band members of Decadia. They proved that their recent nominations for "Best of Long Island" were indeed based on talent and merit.
For more information on Decadia and their music, check out their official Facebook page.
More about Decadia, Grease, mulcahy's, Olivia NewtonJohn
 
