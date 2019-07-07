Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music The original '80s pop princess and former teen queen, Debbie Gibson, has covered "The Way" by New Kids on the Block and the result is magical. The pop songstress expressed that she always loves hearing this opening number every night when the New Kids on the Block take the stage on the "Mixtape" Tour. She feels that the song belongs at the top of the contemporary pop charts, and rightfully so, especially since it is "modern and melodic." Gibson does a stunning job covering it in an acoustic fashion. She acknowledged that it's a song about unrequited love and heartbreak. Speaking of New Kids on the Block, The Verdict Overall, Debbie Gibson does an excellent job covering "The Way" by New Kids on the Block. She is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Her version is worth checking out and so does her entire musical catalog. It garners an A rating. To learn more about pop and Broadway sensation Debbie Gibson and her music, check out her Gibson is able to breathe fresh life into the beautiful New Kids on the Block tune, and she does it solo on piano. It has a stirring vibe to it and it makes the listener feel more connected to the lyrics.The pop songstress expressed that she always loves hearing this opening number every night when the New Kids on the Block take the stage on the "Mixtape" Tour. She feels that the song belongs at the top of the contemporary pop charts, and rightfully so, especially since it is "modern and melodic." Gibson does a stunning job covering it in an acoustic fashion. She acknowledged that it's a song about unrequited love and heartbreak.Speaking of New Kids on the Block, Gibson is sharing the stage with them on their "Mixtape" Tour. Most recently, on June 30, they played Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, where Gibson's set was described as "amazing."Overall, Debbie Gibson does an excellent job covering "The Way" by New Kids on the Block. She is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions. Her version is worth checking out and so does her entire musical catalog. It garners an A rating.To learn more about pop and Broadway sensation Debbie Gibson and her music, check out her official website and Facebook page More about Debbie Gibson, The Way, new kids on the block, Mixtape, Tour Debbie Gibson The Way new kids on the bloc... Mixtape Tour